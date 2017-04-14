Isenberg Reacts: WWE NXT “The Future Shock of Wednesday Nights”

The Future of NXT After a crazy NXT Takeover: Orlando, combined with Shinsuke Nakamura, The Revival and Tye Dillinger heading to Monday and Tuesday nights, many are nervous that NXT is thinning on main talent to carry their shows on a weekly basis. Something that WWE has done time and time again is replenishing the roster, giving us a solid combination of young and new, former faces and new faces. WWE did that again by adding a “franchise player” to a roster that actually has some real depth to it. With the shakeup coming to an end, NXT’s roster is beginning to shape up. This article is to feature their key players and what we have to look forward to for the rest of 2017.