The Best Possible Feuds Following the WWE Superstar Shakeup

Now that WWE's Superstar Shakeup is over, we can now get to talking about where both brands should go in terms of storylines and rivalries. Raw and Smackdown now have new superstars to work with, which should in theory, freshen up both shows. Here are a few feuds that I think will properly capitalize on the moves made during last weeks shakeup. Alexa Bliss vs Bayley Alexa Bliss is a breath of fresh air in a division that has solely focused on three women for months now. A feud with Bayley will be the perfect start for Bliss, as they are complete opposites in terms of characters. As evidenced on last week's RAW, Bliss doesn't have any patience for Bayley and her "hug life" attitude, as she immediately put a stop to Sasha and Bayley's friendly conversation and fans absolutely loved it. It may be awhile until we see this feud come to life, since it seems like WWE is working its way toward Sasha vs Bayley, but when these two eventually cross paths, it should prove to be very entertaining television. Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn It seems like Kevin Owens just can't catch a break when it comes to getting away from Sami Zayn. WWE is really playing up the fact that these two truly are destined to fight forever, and I'm not complaining about it. Now that both of these men are Smackdown, there isn't anything stopping them from cementing themselves as the main eventers that they are. A heated rivalry over the United States Championship will shine a light on that title that it hasn't seen in a long time. I can only imagine how heated this rivalry will get when these two men finally fight over the biggest price in the business, the WWE Championship. Charlotte Flair vs Smackdown Live Last weeks shakeup saw Charlotte Flair make the move over to Smackdown Live. I think this was a great move for Charlotte, as it offers her fresh matchups and a new division to dominate. The one problem with her being traded to Smackdown is that she is now part of a division that is severely lacking in terms of quality competition. The only two people I can realistically see hanging with her in the ring are Lynch and Naomi. I can definitely see Charlotte picking up the Women's Championship in the very near future, but with the division lacking in depth, will it even matter? Will it have the impact that a moment like that deserves? Hopefully the WWE can bolster both rosters with top level superstars after its recently announced Women's tournament that takes place this summer. Bray Wyatt vs Finn Balor Wyatt appearing on screen after Balor's match had fans instantly at the edge of their seats. The possibilities are endless as both of these men possess fantastic wrestling abilities and possess the ability to call on supernatural forces to aid them against their opposition. It would be very interesting to watch a story unfold between The Demon King and The Eater of Worlds. Dean Ambrose vs Braun Strowman There are two things Braun Strowman loves, competition, and punishing anyone who steps in the ring with him. Dean Ambrose loves to take a beating, get back up, and fight until he physically can't go anymore. These two men have the potential to put on show stealing matches, that will be both viciously brutal and intense. Instead of having Strowman continuously lose to Reigns, why not have have him and Ambrose go at it, and eventually give Strowman a chance to dominate while holding the Intercontinental Championship. Those are my predictions for the matches I think we'll see now that this Shakeup is over. Let me know in the comments section below what matches and rivalries you think we'll see in the coming months!