Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “I’m Swiping Right on Jinder”

Jinder Mahal is the New Number One Contender If this isn’t the most surprising newsworthy item of the week, I am not sure what is. Jinder Mahal is going to face Randy Orton at WWE Backlash for the WWE World Championship. Let’s let that settle for a few minutes…. Alright, now let’s delve into a few things. First, the six pack challenge contained some of the most random people on Smackdown Live and it showed that they truly are the “Land of Opportunity.” Mojo Rawley, Erick Rowan (worst professional wrestling music in the history of the world), Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal all competed for this opportunity in a really enjoyable match. Each guy was able to showcase what they can bring to a match and were not overexposed in a match that is supposed to bring out the best in everyone. When Jinder was assisted by The Bollywood Boyz, I immediately became interested. WWE is giving an opportunity to three guys that nobody ever expected to make an impact in WWE. Mahal, in the best shape of his career, has come back and made many people forget 3MB. His ring work has always been good, but he has never had enough time to get himself over. Tonight was that chance and his promo after the match made me intrigued on where they can go with him. Nobody expects him to win, but this is a positive sign in WWE. Many will hate it. Many of those that do are the same ones complaining about Roman Reigns being in the main event of WrestleMania for three consecutive years. I am going to see where this goes and, if WWE goes all in with them, it might be something that becomes successful in its own way. Charlotte defeated Naomi The difference in styles and professionalism was on full display tonight, as Charlotte picked up a non-title win over Naomi and earned a shot at the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship. The match itself was good, but not great. I like Naomi, but am always going to critique her timing and smooth execution in the ring. Those are things that are never questioned by the queen, who has no weakness in her game. The good thing with Naomi, however, is that her athleticism and speed can make us forget her weaknesses. With the rest of the women taking notice, I would not be surprised to see WWE pull the trigger on Charlotte and let her reign over Smackdown Live. Maybe not next week, but I can expect this title change to occur in the next month. Nothing against Naomi, but I do think Charlotte helps others when she is champion, not necessarily the challenger.