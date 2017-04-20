Isenberg Reacts: WWE NXT “Goodbye Tye, Hello Hideo”

Hideo and Bobby Face Off Bobby Roode comes out and talks about sending Shinsuke Nakamura off to Smackdown Live and he is going to make NXT even better. Bobby continues to talk about selling out the Amway Center and now tells everyone says everyone needs to be on board with Bobby Roode’s NXT. He is interrupted by Hideo Itami, who stares into the heart and eyes of Roode. Itami looks at Roode and slaps him in the face. Bobby Roode takes off his jacket and begins to yell at Itami. He hits him with a GTS and looks at the NXT Championship. An excellent promo from Bobby Roode starts off WWE NXT in hot fashion. I was surprised to see Hideo Itami become the next guy that faces Roode, but I am excited for it. Injuries have certainly haunted him in the past, but hopefully he can show how great he truly is in the ring. I do not want him to speak too much, making him a sort of a hitman type guy. He should strike often and early, not letting us in on his persona. Quite frankly, I do not think WWE knows what his gimmick should be yet, but his skill and history being an excellent worker is going to get him to where he needs. He should have been NXT Champion a long time ago, so finally we are going to get everything we want from him. His injuries need to make him angry and intense when going after Bobby Roode. This should be good. Andrade Cien Almas Wins A quick win from Almas on WWE NXT shows that he is still going to be used… somewhat. He has been in some memorable matches, specifically with guys who are debuting in WWE NXT. I do think he gives a lot of value to NXT, but what is his path going to be? Is he going to be used sporadically in mid card feuds? Is there an opportunity for him to be molded into a true heel? He has the tools to be successful, but I do not see him in the heel category to go any further (right now). I wish this match was longer and against someone of relevance. It felt like a quick squash match for someone who should be used with the likes of Drew McIntyre, Sanity, Roderick Strong and others.