Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “How To Dethrone The Queen”

Shinsuke Nakamura Kicks Off Smackdown Live The Artist kicks off Smackdown Live and is about to talk about himself to Renee Young. Dolph Ziggler immediately interrupts and begins to talk about Nakamura’s language barrier, how Ziggler is his hero and how he is overrated. Nakamura looks upset and Ziggler kicks him in the stomach. Nakamura reverses a move and hits a release suplex onto the former world champion, having him retreat to the back. I did not hate this, but I would rather see Nakamura talk more about himself and get a chance to connect with the crowd…HIMSELF. If you really want him to connect with the casual crowds like Iowa or Kansas City, let him talk. He is always going to be an excellent wrestler, but WWE is trying to hold that off for a bigger moment. It will most likely be at WWE Backlash in a one-off match with Dolph Ziggler. Like I have said before, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler isn’t big enough for his first match. Kevin Owens’ first feud was John Cena. Finn Balor’s was for the Universal Championship. Nakamura’s should have been on their level, if not higher. AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Finally, it looks like WWE is just going to book AJ Styles organically and not try and force him to be a heel. It never worked, anyways. He is such a unique superstar and on a level of his own right now where fans will immediately attract to his overall talent. His match with Baron Corbin was really good and another example of Styles’ ability to adapt to a stronger opponent and lead a match. Baron Corbin continues to improve and put in successful situations, whether he wins or loses his match. When Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin attacked AJ Styles, Sami Zayn came out and made the save. There is a reason why Sami is booked like this. He is in the spot where he should be, close to main event matches but still always going to be “the other guy.” That is not a terrible spot for him because he works with the best Smackdown Live has to offer. I can see all of these men in a Money in the Bank Ladder match, or potentially have Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (since neither really need the briefcase) continue past Backlash. Another solid segment on Smackdown Live to continue the night in a positive way.