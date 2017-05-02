Isenberg Reacts: WWE RAW “Balor, Bliss and Bray Right The Ship”

Alexa Bliss Reigns Supreme She makes WWE RAW and the women’s division feel more important. With the loss of Charlotte, everyone expected Sasha and Bayley to carry it. Little did we know that little miss Bliss was going to quickly become champion and showcase her talents in the ring and outside of it. She is believable. For someone who is 5 feet tall and maybe 100 pounds, she feels like a believable champion beating the likes of Bayley and Sasha Banks. We all know there is not one person that would ever believe any could beat Nia Jax, but that is besides the point. The crowning and bragging of Alexa Bliss to kick off WWE RAW was great. The tag team contest including the full roster of women was fun. There was not much importance in the match, but it was a nice showcase (short showcase) of what other women can get some offense in. Dana Brooke has improved considerably and Emma is still floating for something. When it was all said and done, Alexa Bliss took the first thirty minutes of WWE RAW and made it all about her. Another victory over Bayley, thanks to raking the eyes and a DDT, gives Bliss more bragging rights. WWE gave us a well rounded first thirty minutes and you should be excited to see Alexa Bliss every week. Her and Sasha could be great for a summer program. Continuing The Club vs. Enzo and Cass Luke Gallows and Enzo Amore fought in a very basic match on WWE RAW. Nothing too great to note here, but I do wonder when WWE will realize that these teams fighting for months is only keeping them from growing. You know my enjoyment, personally and professionally, with some of these guys but I do think there needs to be more. Enzo and Cass might need a woman to keep them fresh. Maybe, just maybe, Enzo gets a girlfriend. Gallows and Anderson have been used well, but they also need a little refresher. Would helping out former Club buddy Finn Balor be a good career decision? The match tonight showed that Luke Gallows is a fighter, a brawler. Him and Anderson are just getting started offensively and future feuds with guys like Sheamus/Cesaro and The Hardy Boyz will really be fun to see develop in the summer.