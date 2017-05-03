Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “The Baffling Thinking of The Blue Brand”

Jinder Mahal defeated Sami Zayn The number one contender took on the fan favorite Sami Zayn on WWE Smackdown Live, just a few weeks away from his championship opportunity against Randy Orton. A solid contest which Mahal used the Singh Brothers to distract Zayn and hit his finisher to pick up the win. The match showed a few positives. First, Jinder Mahal was smooth in the ring, working a fast paced but smart match against Zayn. Zayn used his high flying tactics to really ground Mahal, but it did not keep him down for long. Mahal’s look, his entrance and his overall presence in the ring is getting better with this newfound confidence. Jinder’s dirty win was a perfect way for the fans to feel sorry for Sami, but remember who the number one contender is. Mahal seems to do whatever is necessary to win, which is old school heel. He is not trying to get cheered. Mahal’s marketing appeal can carry him farther, if they really want him to. A positive step tonight for Jinder Mahal en route to his championship match at WWE Backlash. Furthermore, it was smart to keep Randy Orton off of Smackdown Live to sell his match with Bray Wyatt. Tye and Dolph Pick Up Wins Two matches that both lasted under 4 minutes. WWE Smackdown Live featured Tye Dillinger making quick work of Aiden English, while Dolph Ziggler took out Sin Cara. There was not much to note here in these matches, especially since they were so short. Dillinger is still going to be pushed slowly, but surely will get a chance at a title by the end of 2017. He is in a fine spot, for now. Dolph Ziggler vs. Sin Cara did nothing for me. Shinsuke Nakamura does not appear this week and I am okay with that. Yes, you want to see him every week, but it is not needed…yet. It is inevitable that he will fight Dolph Ziggler at WWE Backlash and then hopefully they push him faster immediately after. Nakamura and Dillinger are crucial parts of Smackdown Live’s overall success. When WWE goes back to having the World Championship the most important title, expect Dillinger to rise up and fight for the US Title. Smackdown Live can keep this guys progressing any speed they want. After Backlash, it would be easy to see both men in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.