Isenberg Reacts: WWE RAW “The Clash Between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman”

Tag Team Turmoil Sheamus and Cesaro won Tag Team Turmoil on WWE RAW from London Monday night. They beat Enzo/Cass, Slater/Rhyno, Gallows/Anderson and Truth/Goldust in that order en route to becoming the next team to face The Hardy Boyz for the RAW Tag Team Championships. From the beginning, everyone knew and expected them to win. The dominance that they showed was great, a nice combination of heel tactics and their overall strength against these teams. Sheamus and Cesaro got cheers from the crowd, but that does not discount how good they look as a heel tag team right now. The little things showed, including Cesaro getting a cheap kick after the match was over to Goldust on the outside. When The Hardy Boyz interrupted, I would have loved to see Sheamus and Cesaro continue their offense dominance, but they just went through four other teams. The question will be “when?” I think they use their championship opportunity at WWE Extreme Rules in a Ladder Match. It makes sense. Sheamus and Cesaro had their moment stolen in the same match with the same guys. It is about a month away and the next few weeks can give the heels even more time to fully complete their transition. Tonight was a good way to get many teams involved and help us bridge a week of the feud. Finn Balor vs. The Miz The ongoing feud between The Miz and Dean Ambrose was spotlighted on WWE RAW, with both men acting as “co-general” managers while Kurt Angle was absent. The Miz pushed Finn Balor into the referee and called for a disqualification. Dean Ambrose came out and restarted the match. A few kicks and a Coup De Grace later, Finn Balor was declared the winner. I would fully support a feud with Finn Balor, The Miz and Dean Ambrose. It freshens things up in the hunt for the Intercontinental Championship. Hell, why would you not add in Bray Wyatt. All four of these guys are meshed together and working well. It keeps things interesting and important. With Balor, he is a guy that would be a perfect fit for that title. I really enjoy how WWE RAW is focusing around The Miz, even though the Universal Champion is greatly missed. However you look at it, all three men tonight gave us something to enjoy. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose This was a physical match, as both men were throwing haymakers left and right. The Miz was on commentary and ended up hitting Ambrose with the title. This led to Bray picking up another dirty win with Sister Abigail. The match was solid, but really reminded us that Dean Ambrose is a mid card talent at best. Thankfully, Wyatt’s creative offense and believable moves separate this match from average to above average. I loved when Bray hit a suplex as Dean was hanging from the second rope. This kind of offense is sprinkled in from time to time with Wyatt, which I thoroughly enjoy. You want to see something different, even if it is small. These four men, work horses right now, are making the show watchable. It isn’t the absolute best WWE RAW can give us, but they are working great and putting pieces together to tell more than one story throughout the night. Simply put: The Miz is thriving and whoever he works with looks that much better.