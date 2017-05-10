Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “Heels Thrive on Team Blue”

When Women Roar “The Welcoming Committee” put their ace, Natalya, in a match against Becky Lynch. As the match was developing inside of the ring, the outside had action featuring Carmella, Tamina, Charlotte and Naomi. All six women ended up getting involved, but Natalya tripped up Lynch on the ropes to pick up the win. The heels show that they are bound together, as dissension is brewing between Charlotte, Becky and Naomi. It makes sense though, as the faces are the ones that should actually be competing for the Smackdown Live Women’s Championship. All three of them are miles better than their counterparts. Natalya and Becky Lynch was very average, overshadowed by the other women and reminded us that everything is more important with Charlotte. Naomi is the champion, but it does not really feel that way. Hopefully, their six women match at Backlash separates Charlotte from the pack and gives her a championship match. I would not mind seeing 3-4 women battle for the title. There is really no need for any of the heels to chase it, even if it means having two faces fight for the strap. Why Erick Rowan and Not Luke Harper? Both men squared off on WWE Smackdown Live with Erick Rowan picking up the win with a windmill body slam. Rowan is the definition of a lug in the ring, a guy with no speed and no charisma. The only interesting part was when he was talking to his mask. Someone call up Al Snow. Seriously, why does WWE not utilize Luke Harper more? Wouldn’t you think a guy who is fast like a Cruiserweight but looks like a World Champion be much better than a slow paced guy who has no marketing value and minimal talent in the ring? Just go back and watch this short match and tell me how Erick Rowan got written as the victor. It makes no sense whatsoever to me. If WWE is going to book him as a heel, they have big problems. Luke Harper, better than 90 percent of the roster, has a great look and should be in discussion with feuds against Corbin, Owens, Styles, Orton and others. A bad decision on Smackdown Live having Erick Rowan go over clean on Luke Harper.