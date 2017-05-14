The Opinions on Ring of Honor And Independent Wrestling From a WWE Fan

I am going to be completely honest in this article. I have watched Ring of Honor 5 times in my entire life. This means Pay-Per-Views from them and I am writing this to get some fun conversation going about the world of professional wrestling. As you most certainly know, I am a WWE fan and grew up that way. Currently, I think the product is in a state of concern. Television ratings are not the “end all be all” anymore, but they are extremely important when you see such a drastic dip. What WWE has is such a deep and talented pool of guys who are struggling to find realism, find creativity and find that factor that makes the show “must see.” We never NEED to see each show anymore. As much as people hate the product at times, you still watch. I still watch and I still write my opinions each week. I have been asked so many times about my opinions on the independent scene and Ring of Honor, yet rarely give it. Here is what I think of different products outside of WWE, specifically Ring of Honor.