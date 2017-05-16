Isenberg Reacts: WWE RAW “Oh Hey, Remember The Universal Championship?”

Jeff Hardy defeated Sheamus The first match of the night gave us a guy with so much power and a guy who sells better than 90 percent of the roster. I really enjoy this interaction between both men, with Sheamus and Hardy a nice pairing to continue the feud between the tag teams. I do want to see Matt Hardy vs. Sheamus down the road and think that happens next week. Furthermore, WWE has done an excellent job at making sure Jeff and Matt continue to win while not completely making Sheamus and Cesaro irrelevant. In fact, giving the champions a few wins under their belt is the right booking decision. Jeff Hardy hits Swanton Bomb and, even if he is much smaller, is a believable guy to beat Sheamus. Putting these four guys together really solidifies the division and gives us 3 former world champions. Credibility is key and these are the two most complete teams WWE RAW has right now. I do think sprinkling in Gallows and Anderson will come. They could play a critical party in breaking up this feud and targeting the titles that they lost. Adding one or two more teams only helps. For Extreme Rules, give us what we want. Give us a Ladder Match. A Surprising Win Alicia Fox picked up a win over Sasha Banks on WWE RAW. I, like everyone else, was surprised to see WWE give Fox the win. I am not saying she does not deserve it, but she is on a much lower level than Sasha Banks. Looking at this win, many immediately wonder why? Sasha sold the leg injury during the match, which helped a more realistic win for Alicia. I have always been in the Alicia Fox camp, but this hurts Sasha. A clean loss for her makes her feel less valuable. If anything, a loss here should enrage her en route to turning heel. Unfortunately, the best heel on the roster is currently the champion. Not many are on Alexa Bliss’s level right now. Alicia hits a Northern Lights Suplex better than most. Her athleticism and height can carry her, similar to what Charlotte can do. I am not comparing the two more than their physique, but there are some similarities.