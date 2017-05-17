Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “Backlash Can Flash To The Future”

Jinder Mahal defeated AJ Styles This headline for WWE Smackdown Live would have been the biggest joke since Mae Young giving birth to a hand about 6 weeks ago. Jinder and AJ put on a very solid bout, not doing too much but doing just enough. AJ Styles was in control of the match, thanks to a kick to the knee and then a running forearm to take him out. As Styles was about to execute the Phenomenal Forearm, The Singh brothers distracted the referee, allowing Kevin Owens to use his United States Championship title to strike. Jinder Mahal would take advantage with a big boot and then hitting Camel Clutch Slam for the win. As you could see throughout the match, Mahal answered the bell. He kept up in speed, hit some nice moves and showed that his fluent motions in the ring are really underrated. His look is excellent. His physique is second to none and he is doing all he can in this opportunity to show that he belongs. Anyone can have a good match with AJ Styles and tonight was another example of that. Simple booking, logical outcome and the heel cheats to win. Wrestling 101. The Fashion Files Are Funny Say what you want, but Fandango and Tyler Breeze are just funny together. A combination of their dry and dumbfounded humor is actually enjoyable. It is different and they are taking chances. Look, they may not be the best tag team out there. Hell, they are not the best tag team on Smackdown, but they are getting a chance to be fresh and different than everything else they have on Tuesday nights. Fandango has a STELLAR look and Tyler Breeze plays his role to perfection. They have the ability to be entertaining for a while, but I doubt WWE lets them do that consistently. Look at Sunday at the date where they could either reap the benefits of an opportunity or WWE going back to the well with who they know can sustain success. The Uso’s heel gimmick is simple and effective. They do not do too much and continue to be booed. I like it and like this dynamic, but I worry it is a one-off event with them. In their match with The Colon’s, they made quick work and showed off Fandango’s work horse mentality. Falcon Arrow seems to be his finisher, along with a flying Legdrop. They like to keep it short in these types of matches, but I would love to see the tag title match last about 15 minutes on Sunday.