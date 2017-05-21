Roderick Strong defeated Eric Young NXT Takeover Chicago began with Roderick Strong trying to overcome the numbers game against Eric Young and Sanity. The contest was solid from bell to bell, with Roderick really showcasing his mixed skill set in the ring. He is so smooth from backbreaker to dropkick and then being able to run circles around his opponent. Eric Young, one of my favorite wrestlers, continues to be a solid veteran in any feud he gets put in. This match featured two men who needed a win, but Roderick Strong needed the win more. Why? Look at who is in the NXT Championship match later on. NXT is lacking really good faces in the company, which is why Bobby Roode continues to get the biggest reaction of the night. Triple H said Strong has all the tools in the ring, but has yet to connect to the crowd. Tonight, he connected. He needs to continue to showcase his resilience and overcome the odds. Roddy picked up a nice win in a really good match to kick off NXT Takeover Chicago. Does it hurt Eric Young? Absolutely not, especially considering how the ending was booked. It felt like Strong got lucky and that this feud is far from over. I would LOVE to see Sanity continue their feud with Roddy, but I think it would do both of them better if they moved on. Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre would be my next two targets for Sanity. Asuka Continues Her Domination The Triple Threat match for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover Chicago was third on the card and Asuka needed to fend off two insane competitors. First off, Ruby and Nikki have been embattled in their own feud for about two months. Coming together in this match was smart and logical, especially since NOBODY has been able to dethrone the champion. As for the match itself, there were definitely some solid spots. All women got a chance to shine, but Nikki Cross plays her character to perfection. When she trapped Asuka in the ring apron and began to slug away, it just felt so natural to her. She goes from calm to intense in a second. That is refreshing to see, someone who owns their character for an entire match. At the end of the night, Asuka pinned both women after a strong knee. When she pinned both women, you realized that Asuka is STILL much better as a champion than her counterparts. Nothing against the other women, but it is hard to say that they should be the ones to beat Asuka right now.