Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “History Making Announcement Shakes An Entire Division”

History To Be Made The Smackdown Live Women’s Championship will not be on the line at WWE Money in the Bank, which means the five other women in the division will compete in the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match. As seen on Smackdown Live this past week, the women could not even get a number one contender’s match started because all hell broke loose. Every woman battled around the ring, with Becky Lynch walking the barricade before hitting a clothesline onto Carmella and Charlotte hitting a Moonsault and then powerbombing Natalya through a table. Tamina hit some big kicks and all of the women seemed to be worn before Shane McMahon came out to make the announcement. This was an excellent way to announce the man, to show aggression and extreme attitudes from each woman and make history once again. I wanted this match to happen and tonight was a great example of what the women on Smackdown Live can do when a lot of the rules are thrown out of the window. With a historic match comes Charlotte, a woman spearheading each historic match since the Women’s Revolution. Will she be a favorite? As much as she should win, the briefcase is usually for a heel or someone that NEEDS it to be important once again. I would go on to say someone like Carmella is a dark horse. Give this briefcase to her and let’s see what she can do with it. Another dark horse could be Tamina. If they really want to be “The Land of Opportunity,” let an veteran who has not had the opportunity to wear gold get that chance. If Jinder Mahal can be WWE Champion, this surely can happen as well. The New Day Saves The Day Jimmy and Jey Uso come out and talk about owning the Smackdown Live Tag Team Division after defeating Breezango once again last week on Samckdown Live. This brings out the newest team to the roster, The New Day. They come out and talk about being on Smackdown and wanting those tag titles that Jimmy and Jey hold. They bash The New Day and talk about how they are the best team in the WWE and there is nothing holding them back now. This goes on until The New Day announces that they will fight for the titles at Money in the Bank. I will say that Jimmy and Jey Uso are really thriving in how they have adapted their gimmicks. From the heel gimmick to start like it did, adding a new way of speaking on the mic and now looking like they are legit fighters, you have to enjoy everything that they are doing. This feud happened a few years ago, but feels fresh with both teams continuing to evolve. The New Day were not the longest reigning champions before and this new heel gimmick for Jimmy and Jey is something we really haven’t seen too much of in the past. It works and I think this has the ability to be a really good feud for the next few months. My only question is this: WHERE IS AMERICAN ALPHA?