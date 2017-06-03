Why Extreme Rules Could Be A Major Turning Point For WWE

Even as a longtime fan of the product, it’s clear to see that 2017 hasn’t been WWE’s strongest year. The recent news that RAW hit another ratings low only adds to a long list of obstacles WWE has run into this year following Chris Jericho’s departure, Braun Strowman’s extended injury absence and the fact that their main championship is currently possessed by a part-timer. And to top it all off, the Undertaker may have wrestled his last match. But amidst all that, there have been a lot of positives as well — the Hardy Boyz finally came home, Finn Balor returned from injury and Braun Strowman reached new heights as a monster heel. Thus, despite the controversy, it’s evident that the company has all the tools to turn things around. And they have the best chance of doing so at this Sunday’s Extreme Rules PPV. Quality Over Quantity It’s no secret that Extreme Rules has the smallest match card we have seen at a mainstream WWE PPV in quite some time. With only six confirmed matches at an event of this nature, this is their chance to really deliver a strong show. RAW has been criticised lately for its repetitive storylines, but nobody ever argued with the sheer potential that the superstars possess. Undoubtedly, the talent and potential for greatness is all there but they just suffered from questionable storylines. Read Also: Updated WWE Extreme Rules Betting Odds: Surprise Favorite in Fatal Five Way Match However, the reduced amount of matches at the event gives the company a chance to let the action do the talking. For too long, we have seen pointless, irrelevant segments and matches shoehorned into RAW episodes, just to make up the three hour length. But Extreme Rules could give WWE the chance to use that time more wisely, allowing more time for each match and giving the superstars a chance to prove how talented they truly are. While their storytelling hasn’t been incredible lately, that doesn’t mean that the matches wouldn’t impress. One thing the modern WWE era can boast about is its high standard of wrestling matches and thanks to the extreme stipulations and the less crowded match card, they have a chance to remind us exactly how talented their athletes are. Back To Extreme Anybody who grew up watching the Attitude Era programming knows that WWE thrives when they push the boundaries. While the modern day product isn’t allowed to go to the same violent lengths due to the PG rating, the Extreme Rules event often allows them to push those boundaries, if even just a little. With Extreme Rules matches, object-on-a-pole matches and even the beloved Steel Cage match returning, there is a great opportunity for WWE to remind its older fans why they still watch the product. Furthermore, having the Hardy Boyz — Team Xtreme — inside a Steel Cage will undoubtedly make for some incredible moments. And those are the kinds of moments fans want to see more of. While many of WWE’s B-events fade into obscurity, Extreme Rules never suffers from this. We have seen classic main events in the event’s history, including a highly entertaining Steel Cage clash between Triple H and Brock Lesnar and an old school Extreme Rules match between Kane and Daniel Bryan. While never perfect, Extreme Rules usually delivers. With the right match stipulation, personal rivalries can flourish at the PPV and I have no doubt that we will see some more great moments from this year’s event. And that’s exactly what WWE needs right now. Do you think Extreme Rules will help Raw regain some glory? Sound off with your opinions in the comment section below!