SummerSlam is on the horizon and the WWE Universe is eager to see if the second biggest event of the year delivers. And you can bet hopes are high, especially because of the titanic WWE Universal Championship match, which will see reigning champion Brock Lesnar defend his gold against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Since winning the championship back in April at WrestleMania, Lesnar has only defended the gold once – at Great Balls Of Fire against Samoa Joe – and now he faces his biggest challenge ever as champion. But let’s take a look at why he shouldn’t leave SummerSlam victorious. RAW Needs Its Champion Back Strong, feared and unstoppable – there’s no doubt about it, on paper Brock Lesnar is the perfect Universal Champion. However, as we all know, his part-time schedule limits his appearances. And no matter how huge the star is, the brand suffers without a full-time champion. While the lack of a champion did indeed force RAW to become much better than it had been, it still felt unusual to see PPVs without the primary championship. While SmackDown LIVE’s PPVs featured the WWE Championship, RAW’s outings were missing the Universal Championship. But now that the red brand has finally changed things up to give us a better show, it needs the Universal Championship back. While Brock Lesnar was off TV, it gave the company the company the chance to focus on worthy contenders like Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns – all of whom could bring the fight to Brock Lesnar when he returned. And that’s exactly what is happening on the road to SummerSlam. Read Also: Who Is Currently Favored to Win the Universal Championship Match at WWE SummerSlam? But now that those stars have been built, one of them needs to take the gold away from the Champion. If Lesnar were to defeat the three contenders only to be written off TV again, RAW would be left with three main-event stars who failed to win the championship. And thus, the creative team would be left with the following dilemma: focusing on the same stars who couldn’t get the job done, or spend the time building up new contenders, only to recycle the same storyline for Lesnar’s next return. As champion, Lesnar fulfilled the necessary role, and taking the title off TV ended up benefiting the superstars of RAW more than we thought it would. But now that we have a significant number of worthy contenders, it’s time for one of them to realize his true potential by defeating Lesnar and bringing the Universal Championship back to RAW. Strowman and Joe Have Been Unstoppable Brock Lesnar is used to going into any match as the favourite. However, that may not be the case this time. He isn’t just defending the gold against one man, but three. And they are three of RAW’s most unstoppable superstars. Like him or not, Roman Reigns is considered to be the WWE’s current face by the “powers that be”, thus he’s consistently booked strongly, much to many fans’ dismay. But while 2017 hasn’t been his strongest year, he has managed to stay near the top of the food chain. However, the other two competitors have been virtually unstoppable since they made their solo debuts on the main roster. Samoa Joe has managed to make an incredibly dominant impact, taking out the likes of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Reigns and even Lesnar on his way to the top. The few losses he has suffered have been choreographed well in order to protect the destructive veteran and the way he manhandled Brock Lesnar in their last clash put him on a main-event level that few others can reach. Moreover, since splitting from the Wyatt Family, Braun Strowman has literally walked through anyone and anything that has gotten in his way. He has come out on top of rivalries with Sami Zayn, Big Show and is one of the rare few to actually defeat Roman Reigns cleanly twice. He has ascended to the top quicker than any of us expected, and thanks to his rivalry with Roman Reigns, he has become a fan-favorite. While Reigns would be a worthy champion too, we don’t need another title reign from him right now. Both Strowman and Joe have earned their spots in this match, and as new monsters on the scene, both of them could really benefit from becoming Universal Champion. Despite Lesnar’s threat of leaving WWE if he doesn’t win, we don’t quite know if he plans on following through with that plan. However, if the Beast plans on staying with WWE, a loss here would heighten that drama while writing Lesnar off TV in a more meaningful way, instead of another random absence. Furthermore, it would give us a new, unstoppable full-time champion, worthy of holding the gold. Do you think Lesnar should lose the Universal Championship at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments below!