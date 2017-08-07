Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather PPV Pricing Confirmed; UFC and WWE Eyeing More Crossovers

Conor McGregor’s upcoming mega-money bout against Floyd Mayweather has divided public opinion. Many people have dubbed it ‘the fight of the century’, while others have argued it’s nothing more than a money-spinning freak show. Whichever side of the argument you’re on, Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather has certainly captured people’s imaginations. Mayweather will come out of retirement to put his 49-0 record on the line against the UFC’s biggest star – a man who has never boxed professionally in his life. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Box Office will screen the clash for £19.95 across all forms of booking up until midnight Friday, August 25. After that date the cost will be the same if bookings are made online or via remote control, but will rise to £24.95 if ordered by phone. A host of boxing betting apps make Mayweather the 1/6 favourite for the contest. Anyone believing McGregor can pull off a shock can bet on the Irishman at 4/1, with the draw priced at 40/1. Whatever the result both men are in line for a huge payday, with total revenues in the region of $500m not out of the question. Elsewhere, Jon Jones may get his wish to fight Brock Lesnar, although he might have to wait until next year. Lesnar’s WWE contract expires in April 2018, with both sides having an option clause for a renewal. The 40-year-old’s last MMA fight saw him defeat Mark Hunt at UFC 200, although the result was overturned to a no-contest after Lesnar was banned for a year for failing two drug tests. Lesnar retired in the middle of the ban, putting it on hold because he was out of the USADA testing pool. According to the UFC he would need more than six months of clean drug testing before he could fight once he re-enters the pool. Despite the obstacles in their way both men appear eager to make the fight happen, with Jones setting the ball rolling after his recent victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. “If you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy that weighs 40 pounds less than you, come meet me in the Octagon,” he said during his post-fight interview. Lesnar responded via a statement to the Associated Press, saying: “Be careful what you wish for, young man.” Whether the fight can be made remains to be seen, although Jones is adamant he would come out on top. “I feel like Brock, he has a pretty limited game,” he added. “I just think it’s a winnable fight and I think there’s so much reward that’s involved. Early odds for the fight make Jones the 2/7 favourite, with Lesnar on offer at 5/2. Another potential crossover between the two companies could take place at the WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event on August 20. A social media spat between UFC women’s featherweight champion Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino and WWE star Becky Lynch has rumbled on for a few weeks. Lynch made a video calling out Cyborg as she walked out to the Octagon at UFC 214 and the Brazilian responded after her victory by asking Triple H to make a match happen. What the oddsmakers would make of a clash between the pair is anyone’s guess, although Cyborg is undoubtedly a scary proposition for Lynch to face. One further cross-promotion between the UFC and WWE could see the return of Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34. Rousey recently attended the WWE’s Mae Young Classic tapings at Full Sail University to spark rumors she may be looking to make her comeback in the squared circle. After seeing her unbeaten UFC record go up in smoke with crushing defeats in her last two fights, Rousey may be tempted to cash in on her pulling power at WM 34.