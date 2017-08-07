Why Brock Lesnar Should Always Be Called “Mr. SummerSlam”

The WWE Universal Championship will be decided and likely be the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2017 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Brock Lesnar walks in as champion, defending it against Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. This is the first time Brock Lesnar has competed against more than one opponent at SummerSlam. This made me begin to think about Shawn Michaels, who is considered “Mr. WrestleMania” by his incredible moments and matches spanning over a decade. This might be the last time Brock Lesnar competes at SummerSlam and there are seven reasons why Brock Lesnar could be considered “Mr. SummerSlam.”