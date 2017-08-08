Isenberg Reacts: WWE RAW “Toronto Loves Lesnar, Boos Bayley and Believes in Balor Club”

Brock Lesnar Destroys MizTV A smart way to kick off WWE RAW, as Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman were guests on Miz TV. The Miz, who works a mic like a veteran, talks about how this is his show and that Paul Heyman’s mouth needs to be shut when his hand goes up. Miz goes on to talk about being disrespected on his show and basically runs down Lesnar. Paul Heyman finally gets to talk, saying that he loves role playing. He says Brock Lesnar is going to show all three of them, who are being called Roman, Joe and Braun, what he is going to do at SummerSlam. Brock ends up destroying them all, leading to an emphatic statement on the beginning of WWE RAW. This was a great way to showcase Lesnar being able to destroy people so quickly and not bury the threats he faces at SummerSlam. He was in and out, Paul Heyman hit his notes on the mic and it was as simple as that for Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW. He will be in Boston next week and I think we finally get all four men in the ring to close out WWE RAW. It is a must to spotlight Lesnar with all three men around him in the ring. Give us a small taste of what will happen in the main event of SummerSlam next week. As for The Miz and his cronies, they did exactly what they needed to do. They sold the hell out of those suplexes. The Continued Tease of The Shield Seth Rollins took on Sheamus on WWE RAW, while Dean Ambrose battled Cesaro. Both matches were solid in time and development. Both matches ended very similar, with the other partner (Sheamus or Cesaro) causing a slight distraction and picking up the win with a roll-up. The champions are rolling and are so consistently good in the ring and even better as friends cheating to win. Dean Ambrose did not save Seth Rollins in his post-match beating. Seth Rollins saved Dean Ambrose and Dean put out his fist. Seth did not bump it and walked away. Another week and another tease of the former Shield members getting back together. I do love Seth really trying to make amends meet, but the best option is to draw this out until a big pop happens. What if they get back together, only for Dean Ambrose to eventually turn heel on Seth Rollins? I think you can have both men get together next week and then challenge Sheamus and Cesaro at SummerSlam. I am not sure where you put Anderson and Gallows with this, as well as Matt and Jeff Hardy. The Shield back together is a good thing, if they can get some fresh persona out of Dean Ambrose after it.