Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown “The Maharaja is Mistakenly Booked…Again”

The Franchise vs. The Future Tom Phillips said it best. The Franchise in John Cena will face The Future in Baron Corbin. Much to everyone’s belief, this match was made official this past week on Smackdown Live and I am definitely interested in seeing what happens. John Cena is rumored to go to WWE RAW after, so what would be the point of him winning? Baron could certainly use a strong win on a big stage, further solidifying himself as a future world champion. Nothing harms John Cena anymore and a loss against Baron and Shinsuke in a span of three weeks could make for some great banter when he gets back to WWE RAW. When thinking of John Cena feuds, this will be forgotten because of how quick it is, but never discredit a match for Corbin of this magnitude. Brooklyn. SummerSlam. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena means Baron is getting ready to potentially take over the top heel spot on Smackdown Live. The Uso’s defeated Sami Zayn and Tye Dillinger Jimmy and Jey made easy work of two fan favorites from Canada. Dillinger got things going pretty quick, but both men were halted and Dillinger ended up getting a superkick before tapping out. The New Day came out, with Big E on stage and then Kofi and Xavier from behind. Much to my liking, The New Day took a page out of The Uso’s book. They looked like the “fighters” and not the “entertainers” tonight and really enhanced a feud that just seems to natural for both teams. I have enjoyed all aspects of this feud and would rather see them on the pre-show than on the main show. Why? They would get more time, be the first or second thing the crowd sees and automatically get the crowd interested for the rest of the night. This would be a perfect spot for these two talented teams.