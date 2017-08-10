Isenberg Reacts: WWE NXT “Sanity and Roderick Remain Strong”

Tag Teams Take Over The leader of Sanity returns and they kick off WWE NXT. Authors of Pain come down and Young attacks one of them from behind. The other is being destroyed by Dain and Wolfe in the ring while Young zip ties the other on the barricade. They continue to beat the hell out of Rezar and Akam, to the point where Sanity stands tall and holds up the NXT Tag Team Championships. The following segment was a quick match from the debuting Street Profits, which was a fast and fun match. Montez is an athletic freak, while Dawkins continues to shed the loose pounds and look stronger and faster. I saw these guys in Miami a few months ago and they are finally getting in tune with what works. A considerably better outing tonight and all three teams showed me something. Sanity needs to be the team that beats Authors of Pain. If they do not, they better get called up to the main roster because it would be a waste of them in NXT. They have been nothing but consistent with their run and an award of defeating the undefeated champions in Brooklyn gives them another solid 3-4 months of feuding with much more to give. It was nice to see EY back, the straw that stirs the Sanity drink. Drew and Bobby Face Off Bobby Roode comes out and talks about his security coming out to protect the money match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 3. He also says that they are just protecting him and not actually McIntyre. Roode says he is entitled because he does not need a second chance like he had. He said he walked into the company and make a change, which he did. Roode says he did not need to be “The Chosen One” because he is the one. Drew begins to talk and says Bobby is a complete ass. McIntyre says he is going to knock Roode down a few notches and then become NXT Champion at Takeover. Roderick Strong comes out and says he is not done with Bobby Roode. He says this is about Roode disrespecting him and his family. Bobby says Roderick has to go through Drew McIntyre and then William Regal makes that match for next week. I really like how they are continuing to give Roderick Strong his television time and keeping a feud hot, even without him competing at Takeover. There does not need to be a title for the next match between Roode and Strong and Strong does not need to be in a random match at Takeover. This was a smart idea and Drew also showed why he is the man that should face Roode in Brooklyn. Drew is in the best shape of his life and has strong mic work now. Bobby shows, once again, that he is the best NXT has. He is so damn good at telling a story and talking himself up, while tearing his opponents down. WWE goes back and talks about Drew’s history, one that saw him “fail.” Bobby fed off of that and made sure we remembered how good he is at carrying a feud.