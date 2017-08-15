Isenberg Reacts: Previewing WWE SummerSlam From The RAW Side

The Final RAW before SummerSlam certainly delivered on a plethora of feuds, some that needed more energy and some that just needed a tease to what is expected on Sunday. This article is to preview the RAW side of SummerSlam, which currently has 5 confirmed matches. (I expect the rematch between Neville and Tozawa to be added, but I am going to leave that off of here for now). Let’s break down the five matches from WWE RAW, with predicted winners and outcomes. The Shield vs. Cesaro and Sheamus Will they fist one another or won’t they? That was the name of the game for Seth and Dean on RAW to end their month-long reunion of The Shield. Finally, the boys seem to be back on the same page and could either go one of two ways: they can win the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam and then have a few months of success before Dean Ambrose turns heel or they can lose and this be a one-off. I think the first choice is the best and can really help Dean get to a new level while keeping the talented Seth Rollins in a storyline that is meaningful and with much impact. I want Seth as Universal Champion, but I would like to see that happen in April and not October. It means more for Rollins to be in something fresh and unique, even if it means going back to the well from three years ago. A lot has changed and this gets the fans excited. I predict that they are going all the way with The Shield and having Sheamus and Cesaro drop the titles is not a bad thing whatsoever. They are on the top of their games and the best heel tag team in WWE. I would love to see Dean and Seth go back to their shield gear, or even something updated to show their true allegiance to one another. Basically, let Dean wear something that doesn’t look like a scrub from the slums. WWE SummerSlam should carve out a solid 15 minutes for these guys and crown new champions in Brooklyn. Next Up… The Boss vs. The Goddess