Isenberg Reacts: Previewing SummerSlam From The Smackdown Live Side

To read the SummerSlam preview from the RAW brand, click here. The Final Smackdown Live before SummerSlam certainly delivered on adding the final pieces to feuds, as well as shocking the WWE Universe with a failed cash-in from Baron Corbin. This article is to preview the Smackdown side of SummerSlam, which currently has 6 confirmed matches. Let’s break down the 6 matches from WWE Smackdown Live, with predicted winners and outcomes. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match The New Day will defend their WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Uso’s. This feud has been nothing but consistent since they let both teams go wild during a rap battle. The Uso’s have a gimmick that is natural for them and is the perfect heel team against The New Day. We finally got to see The New Day act tough and intense, attacking the brothers a few weeks ago upon their return. They showed an edge and some energy that felt like this feud was personal. The match at SummerSlam will be really good and that is all we could ask for. The build was much more important than the actual outcome of the match, something that is rare to see these days. Does this feud finish at SummerSlam? I doubt it, but it would be nice to see The New Day get a championship reign that lasts more than a few weeks. Let them reestablish themselves on Smackdown while making sure The Uso’s are those pesky rodents that you cannot get rid of. Next Up…Will Natalya Stand Tall?