3 Major Things That Must Happen At WWE SummerSlam

WWE’s Biggest Party Of The Summer is almost upon us, and you can bet that the superstars of RAW and SmackDown LIVE are ready for battle. But when WWE SummerSlam airs tomorrow night, the eyes of the world will be watching to see if it delivers. After all, it is the company’s second-biggest PPV. However, there are a number of things that need to happen in order for WWE SummerSlam to truly deliver. Let’s take a look at what they are. 1. Baron Corbin Must Defeat John Cena John Cena is one of WWE’s longest-tenured superstars. He may still be divisive superstar but in recent years, he has mostly managed to overcome the stereotype that he buries up-and-comers. No longer rammed in fans’ faces by the company, Cena now spends his time in the upper mid-card, putting over young talent. And that’s exactly what he needs to do with Baron Corbin. The feud between the two men hasn’t exactly been anything special, but that could all change if Corbin were to score a win over Cena. Furthermore, the fact that it was Cena who cost Corbin his own Money In The Bank cash-in opportunity, the Lone Wolf needs to win this match – otherwise, there’s no denying that he was utterly buried by the 16-time World Champ. But a victory over a veteran like Cena would lead to a well-earned shot at redemption for Corbin and perhaps even rightfully secure him a proper championship opportunity With rumors that John Cena may be leaving SmackDown LIVE to head to RAW, he should definitely go out putting Corbin over. 2. Seth Rollins And Dean Ambrose Must Stand Tall After some of the greatest storytelling WWE has produced in years, former Shield members Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are finally back together. After weeks of reluctantly tag teaming, saving each other, not saving each other and failed fist bumps, Rollins and Ambrose announced their allegiance to each other, and the Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro. And now, they need to stand tall at WWE SummerSlam. While they don’t necessarily need to leave the event with the gold, it’s imperative that they come out on top. Whether they stand tall with a DQ victory and really do win the Tag Team Championships, they need to prove to the world that they can overcome the odds, as a 100% functional unit. Sheamus and Cesaro have been a thorn in their sides for weeks now, and together, Ambrose and Rollins must show the world that they can deal with that problem exactly like they used to. One of the best pieces of epic storytelling is on the line at SummerSlam, and WWE can’t afford to mess things up with yet another unsuccessful outing from the former Shield members. They’ve been pushed to the limit, and now is their chance to shine. 3. Brock Lesnar Must Lose The WWE Universal Championship Brock Lesnar won the WWE Universal Championship back at WrestleMania when he defeated Goldberg. However, in that space of time he has only defended it once. Of course, the reason for this is down to Lesnar’s part-time schedule. Thus, we only get to see the Universal Championship, well, part-time. With the rumors that Lesnar may be returning to UFC at some point, and the added fact that Paul Heyman has now claimed that both of them will walk if Lesnar loses, there is a lot of intrigue surrounding the Fatal 4-Way match at WWE SummerSlam. While the odds may seem stacked against Lesnar, the Beast usually finds a way to prevail. But with the added intrigue surrounding his WWE future, it would be much more exciting if Lesnar lost the Championship at SummerSlam, as it would give him an interesting storyline, and a decent way to be written off TV for a while, instead of the constant “breaks”. If Lesnar does bow out, even if it’s only temporary, he should do so by putting someone else over. All three of his opponents – Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe – are capable athletes just waiting to take that belt from him, and any one of them would make a convincing champion. And let’s not forget that RAW needs a full-time champion. The show has done surprisingly well without the gold, but it’s time for it to return. WWE SummerSlam is right around the corner, and I think it’s safe to say that we’re in for a night of epic action. But it’s important that WWE think of what the event can do for the future, as we’re headed into the Fall – a period where viewing figures aren’t usually as high for WWE. So, in order to continue producing strong programming, they need to focus on future stars like Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. And the best way to do that is by giving some of them the victories they deserve at SummerSlam. Are you excited for WWE SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments below!