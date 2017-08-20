4 Possibilities For A Potential Undertaker Return At SummerSlam

We’e all heard the rumours, and we’ve all seen the fan photos. Yes, it seems that WWE Legend the Undertaker is in New York — the same city that is hosting SummerSlam. After a fan spotted the Phenom on a flight from Texas to NY, rumours have begun circulating the Deadman himself will be at the Barclays Center tonight for WWE’s Biggest Party Of The Summer. However, after supposedly retiring at WrestleMania 33, we have to wonder: why would the Undertaker show up at SummerSlam? With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the possibilities for the Deadman’s presence in New York. To Reclaim His Yard Ever since Roman Reigns defeated the Undertaker at WrestleMania, and seemingly sent him into retirement, the self-proclaimed “Big Dog” hasn’t missed an opportunity to claim that the ring is now “his yard”. But the constant reminders from Reigns — and strangely enough, Paul Heyman — could very well be WWE’s way of reminding us that the Undertaker’s presence will always be felt. After all, the last time Heyman continued to remind us about an Undertaker loss, the Phenom returned and took out Brock Lesnar. As he’s a figure that’s all about respect, the Undertaker will never make excuses for a loss. But he will never accept the mocking that sometimes comes with it. This, as Reigns has continued to run his mouth — much to the distaste of the WWE Universe — perhaps the Undertaker will cost Reigns the championship tonight in the main event. Could He Set Up A WrestleMania 34 Match? If the Undertaker does indeed return to the squared circle tonight, we shouldn’t be ready to see a Summer run like we did back in 2015. The legend was in fantastic shape two years ago, but this time, he is still recovering from some form of hip surgery. However, that doesn’t mean that we won’t see him set up his final match for WrestleMania 34. The major event is still eight months away, and would give him a chance to get as fit and healthy as possible for a final match. And given that both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns — the two men who defeated him at WrestleMania — are in the main event tonight, we have to wonder if the Undertaker could attack them both, and set up one final Triple Threat match between the three of them. When Lesnar broke the Streak, that victory defined his career as he became the one man that did the unthinkable, and turned himself into a monstrous star for WWE to rely on in the future. But if he truly is leaving after WrestleMania, WWE won’t need to worry about what he can add to the company. Thus, they could very well give the Deadman that shot at redemption, to finally topple the two men who claimed they ended his career. To Announce His Retirement Since the Undertaker’s loss at WrestleMania, WWE have been deliberately ambiguous when speaking about his apparent retirement. They have yet to officially confirm anything, and the reason for that is simply because we have yet to hear from the Deadman himself. Thus, perhaps he’s returning to announce his retirement in front of the WWE Universe. It would definitely be a monumental moment and a great way for WWE to get even more publicity for their second-biggest event of the year. Furthermore, it would allow them to announce him as the headlining member of the WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2018. For one of, if not the, biggest legends of all time, you would expect the biggest Hall Of Fame build of all time. Thus, an announcement at SummerSlam, months before the actual event, would certainly ensure that this would happen. To Reunite With His WWE Family Perhaps we’re all overthinking the Undertaker’s trip to New York and he really only wants to. catch up with his friends. After all, The Undertaker has been a part of the WWE Family for almost three decades. And SummerSlam is the second-biggest WWE event of the year. Thus, it’s only fitting that the Deadman would show up to spend some time with his colleagues during such a special occasion. However, it’s worth noting that the Phenom’s hair is still black, as is his new Ministry-like goatee. During his off-time, he usually allows his hair and facial hair to turn white, but as it has remained Undertaker-black, he may have plans of appearing on screen. Time will tell. With the Undertaker possibly being in New York for SummerSlam, it’s understandable that fans are excited at the possibility of seeing the Deadman returning to the squared circle. But whether he appears on screen or not, it’s good to know that he’s looking healthier than he did earlier this year, and that he may be sharing the special occasion of SummerSlam with his WWE family. Do you think the Undertaker will return tonight at SummerSlam? Let us know in that comments below!