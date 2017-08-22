Isenberg Reacts: WWE RAW “Braun and Brock Break Through Brooklyn”

Braun and Brock Collide The beginning of WWE RAW kicked off strong, with Paul Heyman cutting a promo about his beast still being champion. After a solid promo to hype the crowd, Braun Strowman came out and faced off with Brock Lesnar. Both men attacked, with Strowman getting the upper hand with a massive powerslam onto the champion. He holds the title and has his eyes on Brock Lesnar. Fast, intense, physical. WWE RAW kicked off with the two men that everyone wants to see battle. We still have not seen Brock hit a suplex on Strowman, which I love. Let that be saved for a few weeks from now. I want to see Strowman really get the upper hand over the next few weeks, where Lesnar feels like the underdog. When he felt like the underdog at SummerSlam, people became more interested in his championship bout. A WrestleMania match between these two guys would be epic, but WWE Network has changed everything. No Mercy will feature these two battling in Los Angeles and it is hard to argue that this is not the best decision. Tough Times For Big Cass A boring chant for Big Cass was only the beginning of a pretty tough two days for Cass. SummerSlam did not him justice and it looks like that was only the worse thing. His street fight with Enzo Amore ended when his knee went out and he could not put any weight on it. He tried to hit his elbow, but the knee gave out. A real life event where he screamed and yelled, which caused the match to abruptly stop. Man, I hope that this injury isn’t too serious. If it is, I would love to see Cass rehab and come back fresh and better than ever. The bad taste in everyone’s mouth from his feud with Enzo and Big Show will not do him justice when he comes back. If it is not serious, WWE desperately needs to let him feud with someone else. You know Vince likes him, but we need to see an evolution of him in the ring. A boot and an elbow does not do him any justice getting over with fans.