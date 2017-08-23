Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “Glorious Debuts and Returns Make Smackdown Live Money”

A Glorious Debut Bobby Roode changes everything for Smackdown Live. The former NXT Champion made his debut by defeating Aiden English in his first match on Smackdown Live. Roode, who lost at NXT Takeover on Saturday, will likely be one of the heels that immediately propels himself into a main event angle. With Owens looking to feud with Shane McMahon, that leaves a perfect spot for Bobby Roode to take when facing AJ Styles. This is great and adds main event depth on a show that is lacking on heels. Aside from Jinder and Owens, Smackdown Live is not really confident in the other heels like Rusev or Baron Corbin. Bobby Roode is a huge upgrade to both of those guys and it is going to be very interesting to see how they fit him in. Tonight was just the beginning of someone’s career in WWE. He battled and got to this spot by continuing to improve his ring work, his speed and his gimmick. He has come a long way from Beer Money (good line, JBL) and at 40 has a solid 8-10 years left in WWE. Let him start with a guy like AJ Styles and then be able to be the man that got him (and others) over in NXT. Thank God for Bobby Roode. Shelton Benjamin Arrives It took over a year, but Shelton Benjamin has finally returned to the Smackdown Live brand. Daniel Bryan gave Kurt Angle Jason Jordan and in return picked up Shelton Benjamin. I actually like this. Let’s face it: Chad Gable is an excellent worker but they have so much talent ahead of him that would make him useless by himself. Adding Benjamin gives him more importance, more of a high profile tag team and could really benefit him in the long run. Shelton and Chad are going to be tag team champions by the end of the year and that is the right thing to do. I am very pleased with WWE’s decision here and only adds depth and a veteran to a division that has relied on only two teams for quite some time.