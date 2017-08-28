Why The Miz Deserves So Much Better From WWE

WWE may have used this week’s episode of RAW to set up a future match between Roman Reigns and John Cena, but despite that segment featuring two of WWE’s top stars, the real MVP of the moment was actually The Miz. While Reigns and Cena faced off in the ring, the Miz and his Miztourage interrupted the two stars before he launched into an emotional outburst about hard work and moments. He may have done this in vintage heel Miz fashion, but the response from fans just highlighted how relevant his words actually were. But his amazing promo promised us spotlight for the Miz, but resulted in another decisive defeat at the end of the night. This is just another example of the Miz being overlooked in favour of familiar top stars. With that in mind, let’s take a look at why he deserves so much better from WWE. He Has The Best Mic Skills In The Business Today Throughout his in-ring career, the Miz has been accused of using a “lazy” or “safe” wrestling style. While a lot of this was recently used in the storyline with Daniel Bryan, it stemmed from some fans’ opinions. But let’s be honest here, the Miz is a solid in-ring competitor. While it’s true that he may not fly through the air like a cruiserweight or perform feats like Shawn Michaels, he is undoubtedly a solid worker in the ring, who has put on some great matches. However, the Miz can do one thing much better than most: talk. When you think of the best talkers in the business, names like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, CM Punk, Triple H and Kane probably cross your mind – and the reason for that it because these guys always knew how to cut a fascinating promo. Simply put: if they were speaking, you were listening. However, this past year alone has earned the Miz a spot on that list. While he’s always been charismatic on the mic, the past twelve months have seen him take it to an entirely different level. From his entrancing outburst on Talking Smack, to the truthful tirade on this week’s RAW – it’s clear that whenever the Miz wants to put someone in their place, all he requires is a microphone. When Miz talks, people listen.

His promo this week got a fantastic reaction from the RAW audience – and if a single promo can make fans cheer a heel, then you know that promo was special. And special promos are becoming a running theme with the Miz. Thus, as he possesses arguably the best mic skills in the business today, the Miz should be afforded a lot more opportunities than he has been given. It’s been a long time since someone has said exactly what the WWE Universe was thinking, and he should be given more platforms to speak his mind. He Is A Hard Working Veteran Let’s face it – 12 years ago, few of us would have expected Mike “The Miz” Mizanin to become a WWE mainstay. Originally saddled with a goofy gimmick, Mizanin would find himself on the wrong ends of squash matches and Rumble eliminations. However, he stuck with the company, and worked hard. One gimmick change (not to mention an iconic Tag Team title run) later, Mizanin became The Miz and never looked back. His hard work paid off when he became WWE Champion and even main-evented WrestleMania in 2011. But eventually, the tide would turn again, and he would find himself back in questionable storylines and the losing end of most matches. While he did overcome it once again, thanks to the fantastic Talking Smack promo, his move to RAW hasn’t really done him any favors. And while his mic skills once again stole the show on last week’s episode, that doesn’t change the fact that he ended up on the losing end one more time. And some times, it would be nice to see him given the chance to back up his words with actions. While it might be considered “cool” to mock the Miz’s wrestling or his acting roles, we shouldn’t forget that he’s a WWE veteran. Being with the company for a 12 year period isn’t something to be mocked. After all, the Undertaker was well into his Big Evil persona 12 years into his career while Kane was also considered a veteran at that stage in his. Thus, while the Miz may not have achieved Undertaker and Kane levels of superstardom in his 12 year WWE career, that doesn’t mean that he should be mocked either. He is, without a doubt, one of the company’s longest-tenured superstars and deserves much more respect from the company, and that should come across in more storylines. The Miz’s convincing promo on this week’s RAW proved that he still knows exactly how to drop a CM Punk-like “pipe bomb”. Speaking his mind in a way that other superstars could only dream of, Miz spoke for a large portion of the WWE Universe when he questioned Roman Reigns and John Cena about their constant presence in the main event scene. The moment just highlighted how great the character of the Miz could be if he was utilized right by WWE. Despite cutting that amazing promo, he once again found himself on the losing end. Furthermore, since moving to RAW, he hasn’t really been given the chance to do anything exciting as Intercontinental Champion. And while he continues to be overlooked, the main event scene is once again overcrowded with superstars who are all too familiar with it.

As a former champion, solid worker and awesome promo-cutter, the veteran Miz deserves so much better from WWE. Do you think the Miz deserves better from WWE? Let us know in the comments below!