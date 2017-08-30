Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “The Answer To The WWE Championship Problems”

United States Championship Open The hope of the United States Championship open returning excited me. It excited me because it made the championship so important when John Cena carried it, showcased young talent and got over two guys by the name of AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. Tonight, Baron Corbin wanted to answer the call, but Tye Dillinger beat him to it. Dillinger would fight off Corbin and get his shot. The only problem was that 3 minutes later, he tapped out to the Calf Crusher. So, Styles vs. Corbin is going to be the feud and the US Championship open might not be what it was before. It was so successful and would fill Smackdown Live with a great wrestling match. Think of matches that showcased talent, including Mike Kanellis, Sami Zayn, Tye Dillinger, Chad Gable, Aiden English. These guys can actually GO and it would help if they had more than 2-3 minutes of a match to showcase that. Baron vs. AJ isn’t something I am extremely excited about, but this seems to be the most logical option right now for both men. Welcome Back, Shelton Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable teamed up to defeat The Ascension in a decent match. The booking was simple: have Gable get beaten down and the returning Shelton Benjamin show a few flashes of his excellent athleticism and offense. One night down and I think the WWE Universe will easily catch on with these guys. What is next? A team name would be good and matching gear. It is like Jason Jordan, but a major upgrade in a veteran presence and a crowd favorite who can still work at a high level. After The Uso’s and The New Day are finished, this is the team that will be waiting for them.