Isenberg Reacts: WWE NXT “A New Era Begins and a Glorious One Ends”

Peyton Royce defeated Ruby Riot WWE NXT featured Ruby Riot battling Peyton Royce in what was a really good match. Ruby Riot was in control for a lot of the match, working a nice offense that combined her kicking and submission holds. She continuously stayed on top of Royce. Royce used a distraction to hit a Death Valley Driver. Riot fought back, hitting a powerbomb and then diving to the outside to take out both Iconic women. The referee got distracted by the ring apron and then Peyton, which allowed Billie Kay to crush Riot with a massive boot and then Royce hit a Fisherman’s Suplex for the win. This was a really good match between two completely different talents. Ruby Riot is a more athletic and polished Paige, with the edgy look and pale skin. Her abilities in the ring are far more advanced than Paige was in NXT and there is only more room for her to grow in her character and possess a stronger offensive skill set. Her athleticism and speed are there. Peyton Royce is someone you never want to take your eyes off physically and personality-wise. She gets how to be a bad girl, someone who cheats to win but you still kind of root for her. With her and Billie Kay together, they can really do some damage heading into the fall months. With a huge gap to fill, I expect these women to be featured more regularly. Can Heavy Machinery Work? This is a question that I ask myself every single time I see them. They are talented in the ring, have a unique look and have strength like Strowman. The gimmick they use is not really adaptive to any environment, which is a problem. They look too gimmick-y, with more cartoon-ish looks on their faces and mannerisms that are over the top. They remind me of Mojo Rawley and that is NOT a compliment. Instead of being this gimmick of road construction heavyweights, why can’t they just focus more on continuity in the ring? Ring work can speak volumes and I have yet to see a really good match. I know it is in them, but there needs to be a change if they really want this to succeed.