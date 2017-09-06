Isenberg Reacts: WWE Smackdown Live “Personal Feuds Ignite Tuesday Night”

Shane and Owens get Personal Kevin Owens comes out and says that he is going to be the referee for a women’s match that is slated to kick off Smackdown Live. Shane McMahon comes out and they begin to trade shots back and forth verbally, with Kevin talking about how Shane’s children should be ashamed of him. Shane warns him to never speak of his children again. Kevin says Shane likes to jump off things, how Vince did not show him enough love and then says he wish he did not survive the helicopter and he bets his children feel the same way. This makes Shane snap and he attacks Owens, punching left and right and throwing him across the announce table before continuing the assault. This leads to Owens threatening to sue the company, the McMahon family and own WWE. Daniel Bryan gets a call and it is revealed to be Vince McMahon. Daniel Bryan is instructed to suspend Shane McMahon, which he does. This was great, well thought out and developed perfectly throughout the night. It took away from some other segments, but I do not think there could have been two segments that had more meaning and importance in a feud than what we saw tonight. LaBar and I always talk about the family aspect of this, with Owens known to be a family guy and Shane obviously with the most powerful family in professional wrestling. It makes so much sense to add this in and gives the fans more of a real feeling on how to connect on a personal level. Also, bringing Vince back next week is HUGE. I miss Vince on Smackdown Live and this feels like a really big deal. Good stuff all around from every party involved. The Story of Carmella and James Ellsworth Ms. Money in the Bank took a loss to the Smackdown Women’s Champion, thanks to a distraction from James Ellsworth. This enrages Carmella, who walks away from him and says it’s over. Later in the night, he is backstage and apologizes and will do whatever it takes to make it up to her. She kisses him and slaps him. She says they will be doing it her way from now on. Hmm, this was an interesting turn of events. At first, I thought that Carmella might be turning face. Later, she kisses Ellsworth. It would have been a mistake to break them apart because they get so much heat every week. Carmella may cash in next week in Vegas, giving that city another cash-in for the second consecutive year. I think it would benefit her, Natalya and the entire division. I just do not love Nattie as champion right now.