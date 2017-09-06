Current NXT Star Featured in Maxim’s Finest, Hardy Boyz Talk GFW and Anthem Sports Problems

Mandy Rose in Maxim Voting Current NXT Superstar Mandy Rose, real name Amanda Saccamanno, is currently in the voting for “Maxim’s Finest.” She is in the “Northeast Six Group” along with former TNA Knockout Velvet Sky. You can vote for Rose at this link and see the rest of her competition here. As of this writing, Rose is in seventh place and Sky is leading the pack. Hardy Boyz Tweet As what could possibly be a reaction from the news of GFW and Anthem Sports story from earlier today, Matt Hardy tweeted the following right around the release of the news. It is definitely…WONDERFUL. Read More on GFW-Anthem’s drama and what could happen to their future The Hardys will outlast all. pic.twitter.com/I5VnK6CNBZ — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 6, 2017