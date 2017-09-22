Thank You For The Past Seven Years of My Life on WrestleZone

I feel like writing about something important in that moment always brings out the raw emotions and what you are truly feeling, instead of sugar coating it and writing a fluff article a few weeks later. That is why I decided to use this platform to discuss the phone call I received earlier today. Justin LaBar gave me the news that WrestleZone, a website that I have been working for since 2009, is letting us go. My first instinct was shock, seeing a lot of my hard work go to waste and end with very short notice. Taking away something that I have been passionate about since I was a child and getting an opportunity to become a professional in the industry was a dream come true for me. Never a dull moment, I experienced people that I loved and hated. Justin and I started Chair Shot Reality together, but everyone knew that Justin was the man who was head of the show. I was always good with that because that is where he thrives at. We worked together for many years making no money, putting our funds into production pieces, sets, guests and anything to try and make us legit. It worked, as WrestleZone (Nick Paglino) started compensating us for our work and our viewers after two years of hustle. Paglino is a guy who sees the positives in people and makes sure that they are treated that way. He has done that with me since day 1 (ish) and has always be upfront and honest. I have always appreciated my relationship with Nick. Anyways, Nick and my fan base also gave me the opportunity to write editorials and news for the site. I had the challenge of making content more interesting than Mike Killam. As much as we have had our differences, the man can write and captivate an audience with his words. I have always respected Mike for the time, effort and sweat he put into WZ. The guy is a savant for this industry. Justin and I, we were like a well oiled machine and kept putting out some of our highest viewed shows. When 2013 rolled around, things began to change. I moved my life to Baltimore to pursue a career with MLB by working in their Advanced Media Productions in Maryland and D.C. At this time, Justin and I both agreed to find a replacement for me in studio, but I would still be a contributor to the show. That is how Brian Gulish came into the picture, someone with a very similar background to us. He is successful, has a supportive wife and is a family man. During his time on the show, CSR was different. It was obviously going to be, especially since Justin and I had on-air chemistry since our college days. We just knew what the other person was thinking and what to say in response to it, even if we disagreed with our opinions. It wasn’t easy for Brian to step into a situation and try to have the fans appreciate you. For that, I feel like that humbled Brian a bit and that is where we somewhat began to never be on the same page. We are two different personalities and that is okay. I’ve come to the acceptance that not everyone has to like me and I do not have to like them back. When I got the call from Nick Paglino in November of 2013, 9 months after I moved, about viewer numbers being down and other personal feelings he had towards the show, he offered me a raise to go back to Pittsburgh so I could be in studio each week with Justin. We kept Brian on. He contributed a lot to us, planned events and helped get us some great moments for our fans. From there, we wanted to add pieces. We added Caroline Collins, who is a sweetheart. She always wanted to help, always wanted to learn and was a sponge in a world she never knew existed. Thank God for Total Divas! She thrived in her role with her beauty, her intelligence and her passion to work in the television industry. I cannot begin to stress her importance for the show’s evolution and what she contributed. We will always remember our CSR Party and events in San Francisco. Great times with great people. We also added Sam Daily, which was not the right fit. The chemistry wasn’t there and just ended up being a disaster. When the decision to have Brian no longer contribute to CSR, Ronnell Hunt and Juice came on full-time. That was a fun summer and really great memories on the show. Ronnell has the wrestling passion and has a huge heart. He is truly a good dude with the right intentions. I cannot say enough positive things about him as a person. His wrestling career, I hope, takes off even more in the years coming. Juice was my first, and only, thought on replacing me when I notified Justin that I was moving to Florida. (I currently live here now) He is a brain for wrestling, is the opposite of LaBar and does not take anyone’s crap. He is too damn smart and I envy his memory. Even though he is blinded by awful WCW Pay-Per-Views, he knows how to keep Justin on his feet and has been the best replacement that we could have had. Would I change his clothing attire? Of course. I think anyone with a sense of style looks and him and runs away! All kidding aside, Juice is a guy with a good spirit and whenever you are having a terrible day, you can count on him to come up with a Seinfeld reference or a crying Jordan meme that will get you laughing. I appreciate that I was able to stay on the show weekly, so thank you to Justin and the fans. If it wasn’t for this show, I would not have developed a strong friendship with guys like Matt Hardy and Karl Anderson. I would not have met Chris Jericho, Kevin Nash, Luke Gallows, Matt Striker, etc. Chair Shot Reality was fun, entertaining and gave us so many incredible moments. It is not over, but it is over on WrestleZone. These next few months will be very challenging. I hope it will be for the better, but time will tell. I developed a brotherhood with Justin. Anytime we are out and not together, fans will ask “Where is Justin” or “Where is Josh?” I always laughed at that. I always loved getting a chance to have people read my opinions and argue with me, but I almost always meant the argument in love. Opinions are not meant to be right and wrong. Opinions are not facts. Why am I writing this? Well, I want to thank everyone who has loved what I do and who has hated what I do. If you hated me and still read/watched me, thank you. That is how I got this opportunity and I will always be indebted to you. A drink on me if you ever make your way to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. I am not sure where CSR goes from here, but my writing will officially be over on October 1, 2017 on WrestleZone. I have had some great people that I have worked with and I am very thankful for them. I have developed a ton of great friendships by being a wrestling fan. Guys like Frank and Maria Manzo, JT Pruitt, Doug and Beth McDonald, Jon Alba, Juice, Ronnell, Ethian, JF. Brian Karavlan, Jeff Lewis, Boston Johnnie, Arda Ocal, Jimmy Korderas, Scott McCormick, Josh Cross, etc. etc. etc. I know I missed some people, but that just shows that without this platform, I would not have met so many incredible people. Chair Shot Reality will not be obsolete, so stay tuned to my Twitter account @JoshIsenberg4,