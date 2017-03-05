WWE Fastlane Results

2/21/16

From Cleveland, Ohio

WWE Fastlane Kickoff Match: Kalisto (c) vs. Alberto Del Rio in a Two out of Three Falls Match for the WWE United States Championship Del Rio slams Kalisto by his arm. Del Rio goes to work on the arm and kicks him in the corner. Del Rio rips off part of Kalisto's mask and mounts him with rights in the corner. Kalisto turns it around and comes back with kicks. Del Rio tosses him into the ring post and smacks him. They go to the floor and Del Rio chases Kalisto back in. Kalisto with a spiked hurricanrana for a one count. Del Rio goes to the floor for a breather but Kalisto comes off the top and takes him out. Del Rio sends Kalisto into the apron and kicks him in the head. Del Rio mocks the chants and gets booed. Del Rio sends Kalisto back into the ring post and then into the ring. Del Rio with a one count. Del Rio with a snap suplex before showing off in the corner and wasting time. Del Rio goes to the floor and sends Kalisto face first into the post, then the barrier. Del Rio scoops Kalisto but Kalisto counters and shoves Del Rio into the ring post. Kalisto brings it back in the ring for a two count. Del Rio rolls back to the floor and Kalisto sends him into the barrier. Kalisto runs the barrier and nails a hurricanrana, sending Del Rio flying over another part of the barrier. Kalisto goes to jump off the barrier but Del Rio smacks him out of the air with a steel chair. The referee calls for the bell and Kalisto gets the first fall by disqualification. Del Rio man handles Kalisto by throwing him into the barriers several times, then the announce table. The second fall has not started yet as we go to break with the referee checking on Kalisto. Del Rio is demanding the second fall be started but the referee is still checking on Kalisto in the corner. Del Rio fights off Kalisto and quickly hits a stomp for a pin. Del Rio gets the second fall. Del Rio nails a big clothesline to start the third fall. Del Rio keeps control and takes Kalisto to the corner trying to remove his mask. Del Rio ends up with Kalisto turned upside down in the corner for a stomp. He wastes time and Kalisto brings him to the mat with a Frankensteiner. Kalisto with a kick to the face and a springboard in. They run the ropes and Kalisto nails a corkscrew. Kalisto slams Del Rio face first with a hurricanrana for a two count. Del Rio with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Del Rio runs into a boot. Kalisto counters a move and nails a big DDT for a close two count. Kalisto goes to the top but Del Rio gets up and nails him. Del Rio turns Kalisto upside down in the corner again and drops knees. Del Rio climbs up and nails an inverted superplex. Del Rio can't get a pin as Kalisto rolls to the floor. Del Rio follows and picks up a steel chair. He drops it as the referee warns him. Del Rio turns Kalisto upside down on the barrier and climbs onto it for a big stomp. Del Rio comes back in the ring as the referee counts. Kalisto makes it back in at the nine count and Del Rio starts stomping. Del Rio once again turns Kalisto upside down in the Tree of Woe but misses on the Double Foot Stomp. Kalisto sends Del Rio into the turnbuckles and rolling him up to pickup the victory. Winner: Still WWE United States Champion Kalisto 2-1