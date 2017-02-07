Subscribe To WrestleZone Radio On iTunes For The Latest Episode Of Smackdown Rebellion Tonight & WZ Weekly Tomorrow w/ Eddie Edwards





Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

The latest episode of WrestleZone Radio’s Smackdown Rebellion will be released later tonight following Smackdown Live on iTunes. Smackdown Rebellion is hosted by WrestleZone’s Jonathan Jansen and features a look at some of the top pro wrestling headlines from over the weekend as well the results of the latest episode of Smackdown Live.

Fans are encouraged to live tweet their thoughts on Twitter using the hashtag #WZSD. Some of your tweets will be read on the show!

Be sure to stay plugged in to WrestleZone all night long for our official coverage of tonight’s Smackdown Live and any breaking news that may be taking place backstage.

WWE Smackdown Preview: John Cena Takes On Randy Orton, Go-Home Elimination Chamber Episode, More

WrestleZone Radio will also be releasing it’s latest episode of WZ Weekly tomorrow featuring an exclusive “Road Report” interview with former TNA World Champion Eddie Edwards.

WZ Weekly will be hosted by Nick Hausman and feature 101WKQX Chicago’s Kevin Kellam as his guest co-host.

You can listen to more pro wrestling podcasts from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded audio player below: