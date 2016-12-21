Broken Matt Hardy Sings ’12 Days Of Deletion’ In Sneak Peek At The Hardy Family New Year’s Special, Taeler Hendrix vs Mandy Leon (Full Match)

A Hardy New Year

After Matt Hardy hinted at a holiday themed episode of Impact Wrestling, TNA confirmed the Hardy family holiday special called “A Hardy New Year” will air next week.

Impact Wrestling posted a new sneak peek clip of the family singing an updated version of the song “Twelve Days of Christmas” called “Twelve Days of Deletion”. The song features spot monkeys, scribes, dilapidated boats and premonitions, and more of the ‘broken family’s favorites.

This week’s show will be a best of 2016 episode and the Hardy New Year special airs next week, December 29th on POP TV.

A Preview of #AHardyNewYear as we invite you all to join @MattHardyBrand and the entire Hardy Family on 12.29.16 at 8/7c for the holiday! pic.twitter.com/vD5kP4q1Lv — TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 21, 2016

Women of Honor

The following video is part of Women Of Honor Wednesday, and features Mandy Leon taking on Taeler Hendrix in a no disqualification match: