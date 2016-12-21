Watch The First Trailer For Ric Flair’s ESPN 30 For 30 Documentary, Vader Shoots On Chael Sonnen After Recent Remarks (Videos)

Nature Boy

The above video is the new trailer for the ESPN 30 For 30 documentary about Ric Flair called “Nature Boy”.

The Rory Karpf documentary about Ric Flair is expected to run 90 minutes in length with commercials included, and will premiere on ESPN sometime in 2017. According to Sports Illustrated, 43 people had been interviewed for the documentary as of November 2016; these names include Sting, Triple H, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, Jim Ross, Eric Bischoff, Ricky Steamboat, and Four Horsemen Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, and Flair’s children (which includes WWE star Charlotte).

Vader

The following video from Hannibal TV features Vader responding to defamatory comments made about him by former UFC Fighter Chael Sonnen about a recent misunderstanding after a possible podcast appearance: