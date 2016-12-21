2017 WWE Hall Of Fame Ticket Details, Charlotte In WWE Supercard Ad, MMA Fighter Hits Rolling German Suplexes In Recent Fight (Videos)

WWE Supercard

The above video is a new ad for the WWE Supercard mobile game with RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte.

2017 WWE Hall Of Fame

Tickets for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame will be on sale to the public starting the morning of Friday, January 13th. The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame will be hosted at the Amway Center in Orlando, the venue also hosting NXT Takeover, RAW and Smackdown over Wrestlemania weekend.

Suplex City

The following video (h/t to Middle Easy) features an impressive set of three consecutive German suplexes from the Cage Combat 27 MMA event: