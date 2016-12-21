Rey Mysterio Calls Ricochet The Future Of Wrestling, Talks What Sets Lucha Underground Apart, Who He Says Is The Best In WWE

Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard’s Week In Wrestling. You can read a few highlights below: Rey Mysterio talks about what sets Lucha Underground apart in his eyes: “Lucha Underground is a completely different atmosphere compared to what I was accustomed to for the last 14 years from schedule to staff to talent. Some wrestlers will tell you that wrestling is wrestling, but, for me, it’s always exciting to get to step into the ring with different opponents. I learn from each match that I have, especially when it’s a different opponent. That’s something I’ve picked up over the past year-and-a-half at Lucha Underground. I’ve been able to wrestle with a different caliber of wrestlers like Pentagon, King Cuerno, Matanza, the signature match at the end of Season 2 with Mil Muertes, Marty the Moth, and it’s just a variety of talent that has kept me up on my toes because the competition is big.” Rey praises Ricochet (Prince Puma) as the future of the wrestling business: “Prince Puma is the crispest dude in that ring. I truly believe that he’s the future of this sport. I know there is a lot of talent out there that is incredible, and maybe I haven’t seen some yet or I’m not aware of others, but after sharing a corner in the ring with Prince Puma—then sharing an opposite corner with him—I believe that he is the best wrestler out there right now. That’s because his talent is just amazing—the precise moments, the way he executes each and every move, the timing, and the way he carries himself in the ring is just incredible.” Related: Rey Mysterio Talks Struggling with His Size Growing Up, Discovering Wrestling, His Son Wanting to Pursue the Business and More Rey says Randy Orton is the best wrestler in WWE: “Randy Orton is, in my eyes and in my heart, the best wrestler in that company. I’m not talking about high flying, I’m not taking about the fast-paced acrobatic style. To me, he’s the best in WWE right now. I don’t think there is ever going to be a guy that works the style he does. The way he carries himself in the ring means a lot to me. Randy has a great presence and style that can’t be compared to anyone, and nobody can imitate his style.” Rey says he’s looking forward to what 2017 brings for Lucha Underground: “I truly can’t wait for Lucha Underground to start touring and conquering some of those cities that have been asking for the Lucha Underground product. There is so much to come with this company. We’ve barely got going and it’s already a big hit. I’m really looking forward to the evolution of Lucha Underground. We’re going to bring a lot of excitement to those fans who want this product live in their hometown, and hopefully I can be part of that. I’m really hoping to grow with Lucha Underground.”