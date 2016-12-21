New #1 Contender Confirmed On NXT, Updated Takeover San Antonio Match Card, Highlights From Tonight’s Show (Videos)

|
Glorious Win
Bobby Roode will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT Takeover: San Antonio after winning a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match on tonight’s show.
Roode defeated Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Andrade “Cien” Almas in the match; the order of eliminations were as follows:
Two matches are now confirmed for next Takeover live special, which takes place on January 28th on WWE Royal Rumble weekend:
NXT Championship
NXT Tag Team Championship
Tonight’s Highlights
The following videos are match highlights from tonight’s show, including Daria versus Billie Kay, The Authors of Pain versus John Ortagun and Anthony Bowens, and the Fatal 4 Way main event:
andrade cien almasbobby roodenxtnxt takeover san antonioroderick strongShinsuke Nakamurathe authors of paintye dillinger