New #1 Contender Confirmed On NXT, Updated Takeover San Antonio Match Card, Highlights From Tonight’s Show (Videos)

Glorious Win

Bobby Roode will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT Takeover: San Antonio after winning a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match on tonight’s show.

Roode defeated Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Andrade “Cien” Almas in the match; the order of eliminations were as follows:

Almas eliminated by Strong

Strong eliminated by by Dillinger

Dillinger eliminated by Roode

Two matches are now confirmed for next Takeover live special, which takes place on January 28th on WWE Royal Rumble weekend:

NXT Championship

Bobby Roode versus Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

NXT Tag Team Championship

The Authors of Pain versus TBD

(Winner Of #DIY (c) versus The Revival will move on to Takeover)

Tonight’s Highlights

The following videos are match highlights from tonight’s show, including Daria versus Billie Kay, The Authors of Pain versus John Ortagun and Anthony Bowens, and the Fatal 4 Way main event: