Bobby Roode Aims To Make San Antonio Glorious, Triple H Comments On NXT Takeover Main Event, Marty Scurll vs Fred Yehi (Full Match)

Bobby Roode

The above video features Bobby Roode’s post match comments after winning a Fatal 4 Way Elimination match to become new number one contender to the NXT Championship. Roode says he proved why he is the face of NXT, and why tonight was another huge step in getting NXT to the next level.

Related: WWE NXT Results (12/21): Huge Fatal Four-Way Main Event, New Number One Contender Crowned!

NXT Takeover

Following Roode’s win tonight, Triple H posted the following, hyping up the main event for NXT Takeover: San Antonio:

EVOLVE 58

The following full-length match posted by FloSlam features Marty Scurll versus Fred Yehi from EVOLVE 58:

Related: Marty Scurll Explains Who “The Villain” Is, Talks Looking Up To Daniel Bryan