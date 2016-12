Exclusive Clip Of The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone w/ HBK

WWE has released the above exclusive clip from the upcoming WWE Studios’ movie The Resurrection of Gavin Stone featuring WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

New WWE 4-Inch Die-cast Metal Action Figures

Toys-R-Us currently has an exclusive line of 4-inch die-cast metal action figures for sale on their shelves. Below is an example of the Finn Balor figure that WWE posted to Twitter: