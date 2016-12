As noted, TNA will be returning to live PPV in 2017, with a One Night Only event taking place during the beginning of January TV tapings.

The PPV event will air on PPV, the Fite app and on international outlets.

InDemand has announced the official title for the PPV will be TNA “One Night Only: Live! January 2017,” which could mean TNA plans to do more of the live PPV events throughout the year.

Below is the promo poster and trailer for the event, along with the following synopsis: