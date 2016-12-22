Chris Hero Addresses News of His WWE Return Leaking Online and Why He is Unhappy About It, Provides Update on His Current WWE Status

As we noted a couple weeks ago, former WWE NXT star Chris Hero, known in WWE as Kassius Ohno, will be making his return to WWE in the near future. During the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Mystery Vortex show in Reseda, California on December 16th, Hero lost a tag team match then cut what appeared to be a goodbye promo to the live crowd. Hero said he wanted to address the “elephant in the room”, and referred to himself as the elephant. He said he was unhappy with news of his return to WWE leaking online, as he wanted to be the one to personally tell indy promoters that he was returning to WWE and he didn’t want then to have to read the news online. Hero added he was also unhappy with the way people took the story to mean he was already finished with the independent scene, but that’s not the case as he is still waiting on final confirmation from WWE. As far as his WWE status is concerned, Hero’s medical testing for the company is done, and he has agreed to a deal but as of this week it has yet to be finalized. Hero noted during his PWG promo that talents like Willie Mack have agreed to WWE deals but ended up not being brought in due to medical reasons.