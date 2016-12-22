Update on Drew Galloway’s Status, More Style Battle Participants Revealed, WWE Stars Recite Night Before Christmas (Video)

WWN Live has issued the following:

December 22nd: The FloSlam era has led to the annual Style Battle tournament becoming its own promotion. Style Battle: Episode 1, Season 1 will take place on January 7th in Ybor City, FL. A Style Battle event will see a one night, eight man single elimination tournament. The participants in the first Style Battle are official. It will be a mix of established and rising stars. Competing in Style Battle on January 7th are:

-Anthony Henry

-AR Fox

-Austin Theory

-Darby Allin

-Dave Crist

-Dezmond Xavier

-FIP World Heavyweight & EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi

-Sammy Guevara

December 22nd: We want to issue a warning now that the new Full Impact Pro will not be suitable for all audiences. Already signed for the FIP “Everything Burns” on January 8th is FIP World Heavyweight Champion Fred Yehi, FIP Tag Team Champions The Hooligans, FIP Florida Heritage Champion Martin Stone, Sami Callihan, AR Fox, Jon Davis, Dave Crist, Jason Cade, Darby Allin, Dezmond Xavier, Austin Theory, Sammy Guevara, Anthony Henry and more to be added!!!

December 22nd: We are happy to announce that Billy Barboza with Weevil Whittaker are coming to FIP on January 8th! These two were noticed by WWN officials at Seminar/Tryouts. They are one of the most unique acts anywhere in wrestling. We look forward to seeing how they do in FIP.

December 22nd: IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: Style Battle On January 7th and the new FIP on January 8th will now take place at The Ivy Astoria Event Center on 1920 E 7th Ave in Tampa, FL. This building is directly across the street from The Orpheum, so it is not a big venue change. Tickets will be available at www.TicketFly.com soon.

December 22nd: Tickets are now on sale for the EVOLVE return to Queens on February 25th. Reserved ringside seats have sold out for the last several EVOLVE events at La Boom. You can still get 1st row and stage tickets for February 25th, but act now because they will sell quickly.

December 22nd: Drew Galloway will return to EVOLVE on February 24th in Joppa, MD and February 25th in Queens. Galloway was suspended for hitting a referee at EVOLVE 73. Galloway’s suspension will come to an end on January 1st, however Galloway has stated that he won’t return until February. Galloway cites that EVOLVE officials and fans are ungrateful for him, especially since he is “trying to save EVOLVE from itself.” He wants everyone to wait until he returns so we can see “how badly we need him.”

December 22nd: WWN is proud to announce that Tracy Williams and Matt Riddle will now be co-head trainers at future WWN Seminar/Tryouts. Williams will concentrate on teaching the Catch Point wrestling style. Riddle will bring his MMA expertise to the WWN Seminar/Tryouts. The former UFC standout will focus on teaching how MMA principles and techniques can be transferred to pro wrestling. Of course, we will also add special guests. We are currently finalizing details on the next WWN Seminar/Tryout. Stay tuned, we’ll have more soon.

December 22nd: The 2nd ever WWN Creative Seminar with Gabe Sapolsky will take place in Orlando on Wrestlemania weekend. It will be March 31st after the EVOLVE event. This is a rare learning experience and opportunity for anyone who ever wanted to get into the writing, booking, creative, producing or promoting side of professional wrestling. We will have more information soon.