Final WWE Raw Rating Sees Increase, Zack Ryder Now Using Crutches (Photo), News on the Next Total Divas

Final WWE Raw Rating Sees Increase

The final rating for this week’s edition of WWE Raw was a 2.02, up from last week’s 1.93 rating. As noted, Monday’s show drew 2.955 million viewers. up from last week’s 2.758 million viewers.

Total Divas Not Airing Next Week

There is no new episode of Total Divas scheduled for next Wednesday night on the E! channel. Cable guides are currently listing the “No Strings Attached” movie with Ashton Kutcher scheduled to air from 8pm until 10:30pm, and Total Divas is scheduled to return with a new episode on January 4th.

Zack Ryder Now Using Crutches

As noted, injured WWE star Zack Ryder underwent surgery last week, and he posted the following photo on Instagram, noting he is now using crutches: