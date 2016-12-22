Enzo & Cass Improvise “The Night Before Christmas”, Watch Big Show vs Lesnar at the Rumble, NXT Stars Wish You a “Dandy” Holiday (Videos)

Nick Paglino
enzo & cass

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Enzo & Cass Improvise “The Night Before Christmas”

Enzo & Cass could not help but riff and inject their signature style of humor and flare into their reciting of the holiday classic, “The Night Before Christmas”:

Watch Big Show vs Lesnar at the Rumble

Brock Lesnar and Big Show clash for an opportunity to be in the Royal Rumble Match: Courtesy of the WWE Network:– WWE

NXT Stars Wish You a “Dandy” Holiday

NXT Superstars Daria Berenato and Mandy Rose, now known as “Dandy,” have released the following holiday video:
big cassBig ShowBrock Lesnardaria berenatoenzo amoremandy rosevideowwe nxtWWE Royal Rumble
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"