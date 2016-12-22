Final WWE Smackdown Rating Sees Increase

The final rating for Tuesday’s WWE Smackdown was a 1.88, up from last week’s 1.71 rating. As noted, this week’s show drew 2.637 million viewers, up from last week’s 2.361 million viewers.

Photos of Seth Rollins and His New Girlfriend On Vacation

WWE star Seth Rollins is currently on vacation in Mexico with his new girlfriend, and photos which have been posted on Instagram are eliciting quite a crazy reaction from some of Rollins’ fans.

You can check out the photos and comments below:

Livin @azuliktulum #azulikbeachbar A photo posted by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:24am PST

Blue A photo posted by (@wwerollins) on Dec 21, 2016 at 3:47pm PST