Billy Corgan and Former TNA Writer Meet with Ring of Honor, Conor McGregor Talks Offers From WWE, Possibly Fighting Mayweather

Billy Corgan and Former TNA Writer Meet with Ring of Honor
Dave Meltzer noted in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Billy Corgan and former TNA writer Dave Lagana met with Ring of Honor three weeks ago in Baltimore, MD, however details regarding the meeting have not been released.
As noted, Corgan and Anthem Sports & Entertainment reached an agreement last month to pay back Corgan’s loans to TNA and drop his lawsuit against the company. Corgan has expressed interest in continuing to be involved in the business.
Conor McGregor Talks Offers From WWE, Possibly Fighting Mayweather
UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor recently spoke with RTE Sport in Ireland and had the following to say, Via FOX Sports, regarding offers being made to him outside of UFC:
McGregor also had the following to say on a possible fight against Floyd Mayweather: