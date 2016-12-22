Billy Corgan and Former TNA Writer Meet with Ring of Honor, Conor McGregor Talks Offers From WWE, Possibly Fighting Mayweather

Billy Corgan and Former TNA Writer Meet with Ring of Honor Dave Meltzer noted in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Billy Corgan and former TNA writer Dave Lagana met with Ring of Honor three weeks ago in Baltimore, MD, however details regarding the meeting have not been released. As noted, Corgan and Anthem Sports & Entertainment reached an agreement last month to pay back Corgan’s loans to TNA and drop his lawsuit against the company. Corgan has expressed interest in continuing to be involved in the business. Conor McGregor Talks Offers From WWE, Possibly Fighting Mayweather UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor recently spoke with RTE Sport in Ireland and had the following to say, Via FOX Sports, regarding offers being made to him outside of UFC: “I can go out and conquer the boxing scene as well. That’s a very serious thought. That’s a very serious conversation that’s happening. I’ve got those (professional) wrestling guys trying to contact me as well. I’ve got Hollywood trying to contact me as well. I’ve got so many options.” McGregor also had the following to say on a possible fight against Floyd Mayweather: “I’ve got the boxing license. His last pay-per-view was 350,000 buys. It was a flop. The fight was a dud. His last two fights have been duds. So I certainly don’t need him. I could pick some local schmuck and still do big numbers. So that’s where I’m at. Of course the Floyd fight is the fight the public wants to see. It’s the fight we all want to happen but we’ll see. These things take time.”