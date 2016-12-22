Total Divas Viewership Rises in New Time Slot, WWE Stars React to Renee Young Slapping The Miz, Reigns and Rusev Game (Videos)

Total Divas Viewership Rises in New Time Slot

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s episode of Total Divas on the E! network averaged 705,000 viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 556,000 viewers and is a new high for season 6. Last night’s show was the first in a new 9pm EST timeslot.

This week’s Total Divas ranked #12 on the Cable Top 150, an increase from the previous week’s show, which ranked #19.

WWE Stars React to Renee Young Slapping Miz

The Miz earned a slap from Renee Young on SmackDown LIVE, dropping everyone’s jaws in the process. Renee Young and WWE Superstars respond to the slap heard ’round the WWE Universe:

Reigns & Rusev Game

Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” FIFA 17 tournament continues in this new video with Rusev taking on WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns: